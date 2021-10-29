VERO BEACH, Fla. | John H. Hirsch, age 84, peacefully passed away October 22, 2021. He was born in Buffalo, New York, raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In 1955, he graduated from South Hills High School in Pittsburgh. He served in the United States Air Force for 4 years. Penn State University was where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree and Master's of Meteorology. In 1965, he moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, and was employed at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology as Professor of Meteorology. He retired and moved to Florida in 2010.