VERO BEACH, Fla. | John H. Hirsch, age 84, peacefully passed away October 22, 2021. He was born in Buffalo, New York, raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. In 1955, he graduated from South Hills High School in Pittsburgh. He served in the United States Air Force for 4 years. Penn State University was where he received his Bachelor of Science Degree and Master's of Meteorology. In 1965, he moved to Rapid City, South Dakota, and was employed at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology as Professor of Meteorology. He retired and moved to Florida in 2010.
He leaves behind his wife of 30 years, Carol Vande Bossche Hirsch, twin sister Barbara Engleka of Eustis, Florida, sister Peggy McBee of Fort Pierce, Florida, and several nieces and nephew. He was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Marion Hirsch, and sister Mary Ellen Hirsch-Champion.
A gathering will be held from 3-4 p.m. with a Memorial service at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 3, at Seawinds Funeral Home Chapel in Sebastian, FL.
Graveside services will be held at Cape Canaveral National Cemetery at a later date.
