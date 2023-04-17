EDGEMONT - John Henry Battles, 84, of Edgemont, SD, passed away April 13, 2023 in Rapid City, SD. John was born in Modesto California to Thomas Walter Battles and Willie Mae Janoe-Battles on January 16, 1939. John proudly served in the U.S. Army.

Services will be held at Chamberlain McColley Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD, Thursday April 20, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. for friends and family to celebrate the life of John.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.