John J. Torres

LYNNWOOD, Wash. | John Jose Torres passed peacefully on Feb. 7, 2021, in Lynnwood. He was born Jan. 1, 1932 in Caputa, SD, to Clemente and Gregoria Torres.

He joined the Army in 1950, and was stationed in Japan for three years. He married Juanita Fern Miller on Oct. 21, 1953. They lived and worked in Rapid City, SD, until 1980. They were blessed with four children: Linda (Thomas) Elliott, Sioux Falls, SD, John (Helen) Torres, Eugene, OR, Bryan (Donna) Torres, Gillette, WY, and Thomas Torres, deceased Feb. 1, 2016.

John enjoyed many roles... jockey, boxer and coach (along with brother Manuel they started the Rapid City Boxing Club where they coached for 23 years, were named Coaches of the Year in 1967-1968, and were inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1987), heavy equipment operator, trucker and business owner. After losing Juanita on March 4, 1986, John filled time with travel, mission work in Chile, and working with his daughter Linda at their business.

In 1996, he reconnected with family friend, Grace Audrey (Doud) Woods and they married May 25, 1996, living in Seattle, Sheridan, WY, Bemidji, MN, and finally back to WA, residing with Grace's daughter, Kathy (Terry) Patton, in Lynnwood. Grace's other children are Natalie (Dirk) Grosfield, Bemidji, Joni (David) Harms, Bemidji, and James Woods, deceased March 2, 2016.