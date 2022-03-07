PINE ISLAND, MN - John Kingsbury, age 77, of Pine Island, Minnesota, died on Friday, March 4, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
Arrangements are pending.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
PINE ISLAND, MN - John Kingsbury, age 77, of Pine Island, Minnesota, died on Friday, March 4, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.
Arrangements are pending.
Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.