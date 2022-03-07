 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John Kingsbury

PINE ISLAND, MN - John Kingsbury, age 77, of Pine Island, Minnesota, died on Friday, March 4, 2022 at St. Mary's Hospital Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota.

Arrangements are pending.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

