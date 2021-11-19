RAPID CITY | John Leon Primeau, 76, died November 13, 2021 at Monument Health in Rapid City.
Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, November 23, at Behrens-Wilson Funeral Home, with visitation prior to the service from 1-3 pm.
