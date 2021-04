BOX ELDER | John L. “Lew” Davis, 58, died April 22, 2021.

He served in the U.S. Coast Guard.

Celebration of Life will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 2, at the American Legion Post 315.

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 3, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.