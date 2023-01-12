DENVER, CO - John Lloyd Ryan, 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Denver, CO on January 3, 2023.

John was born in Watertown, SD on February 7, 1939 to Gertrude and Lloyd Ryan. He graduated from Rapid City High School in 1957 and enlisted in the Air Force where he spent four years as a medic.

After his service he graduated from South Dakota State University with a BS in Economics. He married Mary K. "Kitty" Olsen and they raised two daughters.

He was employed by Phillips 66 and retired in 1994. His sales work took him and his family to four Midwest states after which they settled in Colorado for the next 24 years.

In retirement John and Kitty traveled, lived in CA, Rapid City, SD, Cheyenne, WY and most recently back to Denver.

He is survived by his wife Mary "Kitty"; his daughters: Maggie Kauffman and Katy Ryan; his sister, Alice Maturkanich; his two grandchildren: Megan Teixeira and Connor Kauffman; two great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Saturday, January 14, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home. A graveside ceremony will follow at 1:00 p.m. at Mountain View Cemetery in Rapid City, SD. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.