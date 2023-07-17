A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, July 25, 2023 at Our Lady of the Black Hills Catholic Church 12365 Sturgis Road in Piedmont, SD, with Fr. Dan Juelfs as Celebrant. Burial with full military honors will be 1:00 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD. Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.