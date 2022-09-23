John "Matt" Sutton Jr., 91 of Sioux Falls, formerly of Pierre and Agar, died Tuesday, September 20 at Good Samaritan Society Prairie Creek in Sioux Falls. Services will be 1:00 p.m., Friday, September 30 at Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre, SD, burial at the Onida Cemetery and a reception afterward at the Sully County Phoenix Center.

John Edwin Sutton Jr. "Matt" was born to John and Mildred (Hanson) Sutton June 21, 1931. He grew up on the Sutton Ranch beside the Missouri river, and was educated in Sully County rural schools, Onida High School and South Dakota State University. He took pride in the fact that he rode horseback 6 miles to school when he was in the first grade. He was home schooled in the winter. The school was moved three miles closer when his sisters started, and all three rode to school. Matt rode his pony, Scout, and later rode double with his sister Thelma on Old Red.

After graduation from college in 1952, he spent a short hitch as a 2nd Lt. in the infantry. He then came back to the ranch and married the widow of Gene Juve, a college football teammate on January 1, 1958. Helen Tande Juve was originally from Arlington, SD. She brought a daughter, Nancy, to the union and Matt gladly adopted her. John III joined the family in 1970. Matt and Helen lived on the remains of the original Sutton Ranch for over 50 years. They retired to Pierre in 2009.

Agriculture was Matt's business. He was a pioneer in artificial insemination of beef cattle, in irrigation with water from Lake Oahe, and sunflower production in Sully County. His most noteworthy accomplishment may have been as the leader of a group of US cattlemen who traveled to Ireland to import the first fullblood Simmental cattle into the United States in 1972. He was recognized for his knowledge and experience by being invited to speak in nine states and to judge cattle and horses in four states.

Public service was important to Matt. He served four years in the SD Legislature, 10 years on the South Dakota Board of Regents, two years as president, and two years as Chief Clerk of the South Dakota House of Representatives. Matt was co-chairman of Dick Kneip's first campaign for governor, and then served as chairman of his council for tax decision, the campaign idea that was most responsible for his election.

Sports have always been big in Matt's life. He continued to play golf and racquetball into his 80's. His nickname,"Matt", came from his high school football days. He played most all sports as a youth and went on to become a member of SDSU's only undefeated football team in 1950, and in 1951, a starting guard on the SDSU team that went 8-1-1 and still holds 2 team records. Matt bragged that he earned money in three sports, bowling, golf and rodeo. He also gained satisfaction in helping Nancy become a successful barrel racer and John, a record setting college baseball player.

Statewide Matt served on many boards and was president of the South Dakota Quarter Horse Association as well as horse superintendent of the SD State Fair. Locally he is a member of Lutheran Memorial Church in Pierre where he once served as a trustee. He served on several local business and public service boards. He was president of the group that got the Onida swimming pool built in the 60's and was the originator and first president of the Onida/Sully Buttes Athletic Hall of Fame. He has been honored by SDSU as a Distinguished Alum, an Eminent Farmer, and Agri Businessman of the year. He was named Charolais Breeder of Year by the American Charolais Association. He was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame in 1999. His lasting legacy will be the conversion of his ranch into Sutton Bay Golf, nationally known for its beautiful golf course and its bountiful hunting and fishing.

Matt was preceded in death by his parents; brother Kenny; and brothers-in-law: Timer Allison and Elliot Byrum. He is survived by two sisters: Lois Byrum, Sioux Falls, and Thelma Allison, Rapid City; sisters-in-law: Becky Thompson, Wessington Springs, Rita Sutton, Kadoka; son John; daughter-in-law Rachelle; and grandsons: Jack and Sam Sutton; daughter Nancy; and granddaughter Mary Lynn Smith, all of Sioux Falls.