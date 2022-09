HOT SPRINGS - John Nash, 78, of Hot Springs, SD, passed away September 17, 2022, at the VAMC in Hot Springs, SD.

John's celebration of life will be held 11:00 a.m., Sunday, October 16, 2022 at the American Legion in Hot Springs, SD with military honors presented at 11:30 a.m.

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Chamberlain McColley's Funeral Home in Hot Springs, SD.