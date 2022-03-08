 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
John R. Kingsbury,

PINE ISLAND - John R. Kingsbury, age 77, of Pine Island, Minnesota, died Friday, March 4, 2022, at St. Mary's Hospital Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN.

A memorial visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, March 12, 2022, with memorial services to follow at 11:00 a.m. at the Midwest Bible Baptist Church 5930 Bandel Rd. NW, Rochester, MN 55901. Live streaming will be available at www.midwestbiblebaptistchurch.org.

Graveside services will be held 10:30 a.m. Monday, March 14, 2022, at the Mountain View Cemetery in Keystone, South Dakota.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.

