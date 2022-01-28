ARIZONA | John Seaberg, 88, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend to all who met him, went to be with our Lord and Savior on January 18, 2022.

John was born on January 11, 1934, in Itasca Township, MN, and was one of 12 children. He honorably served in combat in the Korean War while in the Marines and then joined the Air Force and served our country for another 11 years. John and his wife, Ann (Heinz), were married for 51 years and created a beautiful family of nine children, 22 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

His love was philanthropy and poetry. He could lift you up with a thought, a word, or a short poem, newly created when he saw you.

John will live in all our hearts forever and will continue to light our days with great memories of love and life teachings he gave to us. He is survived by daughters, Ruth (Brian) Harmon of Nevada, Rebecca (Kevin) Goehring of Colorado, Loretta (Gerald) Reed of Arizona, Priscilla (Geno) Sanchez of Arizona, and Deanna (Lance) Cameron of Arizona; sons, John (Vicky) Seaberg of Arizona, David (Traci) Seaberg of Rapid City, and Matt (Kelli Kirk) Seaberg of North Dakota. All his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death his wife, Ann; son, James; and granddaughter, Sarah.

A private service with full military honors will be held at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.