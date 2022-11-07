WICHITA, KS - John T. Payton, 60, of Wichita, KS, Workers Compensation Claims Supervisor for EMC Insurance, died Thursday, November 3, 2022.
Viewing will be from 4:00–7:00 p.m., Monday, November 7, 2022, at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary. Rosary will be at 10:00 a.m., Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at All Saints Catholic Church.
Survived by his wife, Nancy Payton; parents, Robert and Shirley Payton; sister, Nancy Gray (Jeno); uncle, Duane Martchinske; 16 nieces and nephews; and 29 great-nieces and nephews.
Memorials have been established with: St. Jude Children's Hospital, 501 S. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105; All Saints Catholic Church, 3205 Grand St., Wichita, KS 67218.
Share tribute and read the full obituary online at: www.dlwichita.com.