John Thomas Snyder

NORTH PRAIRIE, WI - John was born on October 9, 1943, in the small city of Belle Fourche, South Dakota. John passed away peacefully, with his family by his side, on Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the age of 78 years old.

Preceding John in death were his parents, Allwin "Bus" and Eleanor (nee Steele), brother David, sister Dianne Mooney and brother-in-law Lee Mooney.

John is survived by his wife of 25 years, Marsha Snyder (nee Mencfeldowski). Father of Chelessa (Bryan) Usselman, Matthew (Jacklyn) Snyder, Drew Skotzke (Jereme Harder) and Dawn Skotzke. Grandfather of Kaylee (14), Caleb (6), Jocelyn (5) and Luke (3). Brother of Frances (Quinney) and Gilbert. Brother-In-Law of Patrick Quinney and Susan Snyder. Loved by numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

John attended Belle Fourche High School where he excelled at football earning 1st team all-state honors his senior year and was rewarded with a full athletic scholarship to the University of South Dakota. John was a natural teacher as well as a talented mathematician and earned degrees in mathematics, education and accounting.

After college, John worked many years as a teacher and coach in Belle Fourche, owned and operated an irrigation company in St. Louis and moved to Wisconsin to become an Auditor for the IRS. Most recently he and his wife owned and operated assisted living facilities in Southeastern Wisconsin.

John was a competitive bowler, avid fisherman, certified scuba diver, licensed private pilot, serious golfer and amazing card player. He spent many hours teaching his kids how to play Texas Hold'em, Gin and Blackjack. Additionally, some of John's fondest memories were made at the family cabin "Seldom Inn II" in the Wisconsin Dells where the family spent many hours boating, playing board games, lighting off fireworks and sharing stories around the campfire.

Anyone that met John found out quickly that he loved his Wisconsin sports teams. He was a die-hard Green Bay Packer fan, True-Blue Brewer Fan and a dedicated Bucks Fan. He also spent a lot of his free time rooting for any teams where his children attended college.

John had a passion for long road trips. He spent many hours traveling to his favorite places, South Dakota, Las Vegas and Sand Creek Wyoming. During these long road trips, he shared his love for the music of Billy Joel, Neil Diamond, Elvis and the Beatles with his family.

The family wishes to thank the ICU Nursing staff and Physicians at Aurora Medical Center Summit for taking such good care of John over the previous ten days.

John was an animal lover and rescued two wonderful dogs during his retirement. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made to Hoovers Hause All Dog Rescue or the Wisconsin Humane Society Milwaukee. www.hoovershausealldogrescue.com or www.wihumane.org/contact/milwaukee-campus.

Relatives and friends joined the family on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd., Waukesha, WI 53188, from 4:00 PM until time of the Memorial Service at 6:00 PM. A livestream of the service is available for 90 days via the following link:https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/authorise.php?k=1657753032195787