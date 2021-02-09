John W. Burelbach

BOX ELDER | John William Burelbach, 88, died Feb. 5, 2021.

John was born Jan. 12, 1933, in Perham, Minn., the son of George M. and Minnie (Lange) Burelbach. He graduated from Perham High School in 1951, attended Fargo Business College, and then joined the United States Army serving from Feb. 26, 1953 to Feb. 25, 1955. He married Mary Irene Aldrich on Oct. 20, 1962 in Aberdeen, SD.

John worked at the 1st National Bank in Fargo, ND, and Aberdeen, SD. After working in banking, they moved to Phoenix and John worked for Wide World of Maps for 18 years.

John is survived by his daughter, Christy (Rich) Hubert of Box Elder; two grandchildren, Tyler (Morgan) Hubert and Erica (Anthony) Bennett; three great-grandchildren, Brighton and Landon Bennett, and Althea Hubert.

John was preceded in death by his wife and parents.

As per John's wishes cremation has taken place and inurnment will be at a later date in the St. Henry's Cemetery in Perham, MN.

Online condolences can be left at www.osheimschmidt.com.