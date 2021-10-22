WHITE RIVER | John Wacek, 70, passed away at his home in White River on Sunday, Oct. 17 2021.

John Bernard Wacek was born October 10, 1951 in Pierre to Bernard and Maryetta Crume Wacek.

John grew up in White River and attended all 12 years at White River School graduating in 1969. He attended the School of Mines and graduated from the University of Colorado in Boulder, Colorado with a degree in Electrical Engineering. John worked in Atlanta, Georgia during the construction of the new airport there and in Anchorage, Alaska. He returned to White River in 1980 to help his father with the family business at Wacek Electric.

Over the years John was always available to help people who had electrical problems. He also helped the American Legion Post with the sound system during Frontier Days and other electrical issues at the rodeo grounds.

John's hobby was photography and was always behind the camera. He loved taking all types of pictures, especially of wildlife and scenery. He had a natural knack for taking and editing pictures. You could ask John something about the history of White River or Mellette County and he could probably tell you or find the answer. John joined the Lions in 1980 and was always willing to make the pancakes at the pancake feeds and the popcorn for Frontier Days. John enjoyed following White River High School sports.

He was preceded in death by his parents Bernard and Maryetta Wacek, and grandparents John & Rosa Wacek, John Crume and Hazel Gentner.

He is survived by his cousin, Cleone (Michael) Rasmusson, White River, and her family as well as his high school, college and community friends.

John will be dearly missed by everyone who knew him.

Services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in White River, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will follow in the White River Cemetery.

