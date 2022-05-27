BISMARCK - Jon Otto Lehner passed away on May 13, 2022 surrounded by family at his home. Jon was born on October 6, 1942 in Bismarck, North Dakota to Otto and Nola (Maier) Lehner.

After going to school in McLaughlin and graduating from Watertown High School in 1960, Jon attended the South Dakota School of Mines to get a degree in math. In his senior year, he met Jan Smith and married her in October 1964. Shortly after their wedding, Jon went to Airborne School at Ft. Benning and was deployed to Germany in a combat engineer battalion. Jan joined him in Germany where they lived until Jon was deployed to Vietnam. During the year he was in Vietnam, his daughter Nancy was born. He returned to Fort Hood for his final year of service and after he was discharged, his wife Jan was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and died shortly after the diagnosis.

He met Judy (Neff) Hankins and married her in December, 1968. Judy had lost her husband George Hankins the previous year and had two children – Terri and Steve. Jon and Judy found themselves a new couple with three children under the age of three and adopted each other's kids to raise them as a family.

During that time, Jon earned his Masters Degree in Mathematics from the SD School of Mines. He took a management job with the Northwestern Bell Telephone Company in 1970 and spent his career with them, retiring in 1998. His time with the phone company took him to Sioux Falls four times, Aberdeen twice and Mitchell once. After retirement, he moved back to the Black Hills to enjoy hiking and traveling – especially traveling to spend time with his grandkids. In 2006, Jon and Judy moved to Shenandoah, Iowa for six years to be closer to all their grandkids. They returned to the Black Hills in 2012 and have enjoyed their time near Hisega, South Dakota.

During retirement, Jon did not slow down much. Jon and Judy loved to travel and visited Ireland, Czech Republic, Germany, Canada, and many states in the US. Between travel and time with his grandkids and eventually great-grand kids, Jon found time to volunteer for many things, but he had a particular passion for helping students learn math. He volunteered at Shenandoah High School in Iowa and the Oglala Lakota College in Rapid City and touched many student' lives. Jon and Judy have also been active members of the Canyon Lake United Methodist Church since returning to Rapid City.

Jon was known for his smile, laughter, and dry (but witty) sense of humor. Everyone who knew Jon was touched by his kind heart and generous spirit.

He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Judy Lehner, his sister Vonnie (Lynn) Saternow, his daughter Terri (Mike) Harmon, his daughter Nancy Lehner, and his son Steve (Kim) Lehner. His three children blessed him with five grandchildren – Brittany (Josh) Evans, Sara Van Maanen, Alex Lehner, Alyssa Harmon and Olivia Harmon - and four great grandchildren – Braden and Easton Evans and Blake and Summer Van Maanen.

The family will be planning a small memorial service for Jon at a time when they can all be together.

Family and friends are invited to sign the online guestbook at kirkfuneralhome.com.