RAPID CITY - Jon Patrick LaFramboise, 58, passed away on Saturday, March 12, 2022 in the Sierra Madre mountains of Wyoming doing what he loved.

Jon's story, however, begins with his birth on February 15, 1964 in Montebello, CA. From that day forward he was going full speed into a life of adventure.

Spending his early childhood in Utah, Jon's family would eventually settle in central South Dakota, where Jon became the oldest sibling of twelve adopted children. Following graduation from TF Riggs High School in Pierre, SD, Jon attended college at the University of Utah in Logan. After a year, he returned to Pierre to work with his adoptive father's architecture and engineering firm, Eagle 2000. It was during those formative years that he met and married Sheridan Thomas.

Together, along with their young son, Dane, Jon and Sheridan moved to Rapid City. The couple then added another member of the family, Jesse. After a four-year stint with Scull Construction, Jon, along with his friend and coworker, Matt Leon, formed their own business in 1995. Jon would remain co-owner of Tru-Form Construction until his passing.

Referred to by the nickname "Toy Rider" on his CB radio, when Jon wasn't working his tail off building his business, he could be found playing in the lakes, mountains, rivers and countryside. These passions, along with his natural leadership abilities, resulted in a 14-year service on the board of the South Dakota Snowmobile Association, having recently completed a term as president of the association. He was also a member of the Black Hills Snowmobile Club and the Town and Country Snow Drifters. Jon volunteered as an EMT and firefighter with the Doty and Nemo districts.

Jon is survived by his wife of 36 years, Sheridan; sons, Dane and Jesse; siblings, Kerry, Jill, Mike, Sarah, Clifford, Brian, Eva, Emmaline, Lynette, Casey, Kaye Lynn and Thomas; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his biological father, Michael Coffman; adoptive father, Lyle LaFramboise and mother, Karen; uncle, Karl; sisters, Benita and Janice; his grandparents, VL and Jane Coffman, Harold and June Davis, and Floreine LaFramboise Walling; and a cousin, Scott Davis.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Snowmobilers for Snowmobilers, C/O SDSA, PO Box 206, Gary, SD 57237.

A visitation will be held from 5:00pm – 7:00pm on Monday, March 21, 2022 at Kirk Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Tuesday, March 22, 2022 at the Fine Arts Building-Central States Fair, with visitation one-hour prior to the service. Burial will follow at Mountain View Cemetery.