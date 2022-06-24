RAPID CITY- Jonathan C. Peterson, 32, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022.
Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at South Canyon Lutheran Church with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m.
Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home
