Jonathan C. Peterson

RAPID CITY- Jonathan C. Peterson, 32, died Tuesday, June 21, 2022.

Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at South Canyon Lutheran Church with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m.

Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home

