Joni Meyer

Joni was born in Miller, SD to Orville and Verona Peterson on October 31, 1955. She went to school in Highmore, SD. She married her best friend, Tom Meyer, on July 30, 1971 in Harrold, SD. She graduated from Harrold High School and USD School of Nursing. She worked as an RN at the NICU for Rapid City Regional Hospital for over 25 years. Joni also worked part time at Lion's Eye Bank harvesting corneas. She was a loving wife, a proud mom and the world's best nana. She loved to bake for her family and friends and was an avid gardener, growing delicious vegetables that she often donated to a couple elderly apartments - Echo Glen and Sage View apartments and also to Feeding South Dakota, a local hunger relief organization.