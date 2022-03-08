RAPID CITY - Joni Meyer, 66, of Rapid City, passed away on January 21, 2022 at Monument Health Hospital.
Joni was born in Miller, SD to Orville and Verona Peterson on October 31, 1955. She went to school in Highmore, SD. She married her best friend, Tom Meyer, on July 30, 1971 in Harrold, SD. She graduated from Harrold High School and USD School of Nursing. She worked as an RN at the NICU for Rapid City Regional Hospital for over 25 years. Joni also worked part time at Lion's Eye Bank harvesting corneas. She was a loving wife, a proud mom and the world's best nana. She loved to bake for her family and friends and was an avid gardener, growing delicious vegetables that she often donated to a couple elderly apartments - Echo Glen and Sage View apartments and also to Feeding South Dakota, a local hunger relief organization.
Joni is survived by Tom, her husband; Brooke, her daughter; Matt, her son in law; Heidi, her daughter; Jeremy, her son in law; grandchildren, Gavin, Owen, Hayden, Addison, Harper and Hudson; her sisters, Judy, Karen, Marlys, Terri and Dixie; her brothers Jerry, Larry and Harry.Joni is preceded in death by her parents, Orville and Verona Peterson.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, March 12, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., at Open Heart United Methodist Church at 202 E Indiana St., Rapid City, SD.