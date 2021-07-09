Jorge E. Sanmartin

RAPID CITY | Jorge Enrique Sanmartin, MD, passed away in his sleep Jan. 30, 2021.

He was born March 22, 1941 in Panama City, Republic of Panama, the eldest child of Juan Bautista and Rosita Raquel Halphen de Sanmartin. He was raised in the mountain town of Boquete, and the coastal city of David. There were delightful memories of riding his pony in the streets of Boquete, and he had a pet penguin given to him by a ship's captain!

He graduated from high school in 1958 with highest honors at age 17, and was enrolled in Creighton University, Omaha, NE. It took a trip through the Panama Canal on a banana cargo ship, then a long train ride from Mobile, AL to Omaha. In 1966 he graduated from Creighton School of Medicine. Internship, residency and Fellowship of Cardiology were completed by 1971. He became Assistant Professor of Cardiology and practiced in Omaha.

Rather than becoming a full professor, his passion for bedside care of his patients led him and his family to Rapid City in 1978. He was the first Board Certified Cardiologist in Rapid City, and was in the forefront of the development of cardiac services at Regional Hospital.

The professional organizations and honors, certifications and appointments range wide, and are reflective of his dedication to the science of medicine, lifelong learning, and teaching.