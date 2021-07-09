Jorge E. Sanmartin

RAPID CITY | Jorge Enrique Sanmartin, MD, passed away in his sleep Jan. 30, 2021.
He was born March 22, 1941 in Panama City, Republic of Panama, the eldest child of Juan Bautista and Rosita Raquel Halphen de Sanmartin. He was raised in the mountain town of Boquete, and the coastal city of David. There were delightful memories of riding his pony in the streets of Boquete, and he had a pet penguin given to him by a ship's captain!
He graduated from high school in 1958 with highest honors at age 17, and was enrolled in Creighton University, Omaha, NE. It took a trip through the Panama Canal on a banana cargo ship, then a long train ride from Mobile, AL to Omaha. In 1966 he graduated from Creighton School of Medicine. Internship, residency and Fellowship of Cardiology were completed by 1971. He became Assistant Professor of Cardiology and practiced in Omaha.
Rather than becoming a full professor, his passion for bedside care of his patients led him and his family to Rapid City in 1978. He was the first Board Certified Cardiologist in Rapid City, and was in the forefront of the development of cardiac services at Regional Hospital.
The professional organizations and honors, certifications and appointments range wide, and are reflective of his dedication to the science of medicine, lifelong learning, and teaching.
One of the best moments of his life was when he proudly became a citizen of the United States of America in 1982! He loved this beautiful land and also enjoyed a dual citizenship with Panama. Geopolitics, geography and economics were always of interest to him.
In 1984 he married Patricia, and they shared 38 amazing years together. They worked hard, traveled to six continents and many countries, and savored the people and cultures of all. His easy quick smile and laughter and twinkling eyes spread round the world!
Survivors include his wife, Patricia; his children, Jorge and Ann Marie; stepdaughter, Annie Stuard; sister, Rosy Pareja; and brother, Dr. Juan B. Sanmartin.
He will be remembered at a Funeral Mass at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 16, at Blessed Sacrament Church. Burial will follow at noon at Pine Lawn Memorial Park.
Dear to his heart was the George H. Arnold III Endowed Scholarship. It was established by his Class of 1966 and so far has provided 49 scholarships. The cost of medical school is very high, and the scholarships are very helpful to students from around the world. If it is desired, any gifts can be sent to: Creighton University, P.O. Box 30282, Omaha NE 68103-1382 or online at giving.creighton.edu.
