PEORIA, Ariz. | Joseph B. Ollendick Jr. was born Nov. 8, 1934 in Elgin, Nebraska, and passed away on Feb. 4, 2021. He was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Ruth Ollendick.

He married Barbara Dempster. While raising their family, he coached/officiated youth sports for 30 years, earning a place in the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame.

He was preceded in death by four siblings: Josephine, Robert, James and Jerry. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara. Four daughters: Vickie, Mrs. Clif Gulley (Pam), Mrs. Ken Howard (Jackie), and Carol. Three sons: Mark (Marjean), Bill (Lynn), and Scott (Cathy). Seventeen grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, at the residence: 10549 W. Alice Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345. Followed by a private family celebration.