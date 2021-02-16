 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joseph B. Ollendick Jr.

Joseph B. Ollendick Jr.

{{featured_button_text}}
Joseph B. Ollendick Jr.

PEORIA, Ariz. | Joseph B. Ollendick Jr. was born Nov. 8, 1934 in Elgin, Nebraska, and passed away on Feb. 4, 2021. He was the son of the late Joseph Sr. and Ruth Ollendick.

He married Barbara Dempster. While raising their family, he coached/officiated youth sports for 30 years, earning a place in the Rapid City Sports Hall of Fame.

He was preceded in death by four siblings: Josephine, Robert, James and Jerry. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Barbara. Four daughters: Vickie, Mrs. Clif Gulley (Pam), Mrs. Ken Howard (Jackie), and Carol. Three sons: Mark (Marjean), Bill (Lynn), and Scott (Cathy). Seventeen grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

Family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 27, at the residence: 10549 W. Alice Ave., Peoria, AZ 85345. Followed by a private family celebration.

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Scenes along Spearfish Creek during flood advisory

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: A look behind the scenes at Summit Arena

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News