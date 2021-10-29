RAPID CITY | Joseph Henry "Hank" Alphonse Soucy passed away peacefully at his home in Rapid City on October 23, 2021.

Henry was born on April 26, 1928, in Salem, MA, to Henry Soucy and Jeannette LesBel.

In 1947, Henry graduated from Holten High School in Danvers, MA. Henry then joined the U.S. Air Force and was eventually stationed at Rapid City Air Base in 1950. Henry attained the rank of staff sergeant and was a photographer as part of the 28th Recon Tech Squadron/28th Strategic Recon Wing.

In the summer of 1950, Henry met the love of his live, Shirley Ann Evans. They were married on November 24, 1951, in Grand Island, NE. Henry was an only child and upon marriage to Shirley, he inherited a large family of in-laws who all loved and treated him as a brother.

While stationed at RCAB in 1952, Henry and Shirley welcomed their first son, Philip, into the world.

Henry was discharged from the service in 1953. He relocated his family to Danvers, MA, where he was employed by Snow Bakery as a baker. Daughters Christine and Karen were born in 1953 and 1955, respectively.

In July of 1956, Henry took his family to Anchorage, AK. He worked for Sunrise Bakery as a sales manager, a position he held until June of 1964. During this time Henry and Shirley's second son, Roger, was born in 1961.

Soon after experiencing the Alaskan Earthquake in March of 1964, the family moved one last time to Rapid City, SD. Both Henry and Shirley loved the Black Hills area and had great memories of living in the area while being stationed at RCAB. Henry loved to fish the many creeks and lakes in the Black Hills. Henry and Shirley both remembered fishing on Rapid Creek near the town of Pactola and watching the construction of the huge dam high above on the hills. On one fishing trip, Henry managed to fish along Rapid Creek all the way to its source, a feat he was proud of accomplishing.

Upon arriving in Rapid City, Henry was hired at Swanders Bakery, later Metz Baking Co., as a salesman and was eventually promoted to route sales manager. In 1967, Henry and Shirley's third daughter, Stephanie, was born.

Henry retired from Metz Baking Co. in April of 1990. After retiring, Henry worked a few miscellaneous jobs to keep busy. He also occupied himself by doing chores around the family home until his health and physical limitations prevented him from doing so.

Henry was a life-long Boston Red Sox fan. He fondly remembered when he, in his younger days, would catch a train in Salem and take it to Fenway Park to watch his Red Sox play. One of the happiest moments of Henry's life was watching the Red Sox finally overcome the Curse of the Bambino and win the 2004 World Series.

Henry was a devout Catholic all his life and he had great faith in the Lord. Henry led a good, honest life and was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend.

Henry was preceded in death by his mother Jeanette, his father Henry, his stepfather Albert, his son Philip, his daughter Karen, his great-grandson Allen, and many relatives and friends.

Henry is survived by his devoted wife, Shirley, Rapid City; his daughter, Christine (Tom) McCarty, Rapid City; his daughter, Stephanie (Randy) Gednalske, Pierre, SD; son, Roger Soucy, Rapid City; daughter-in-law Linda Soucy (Dean Tilley), Rapid City; son-in-law Greg Lamke, Rohnert Park, CA; six grandchildren: Andre Soucy, Kelley Lamke, Ryan Lamke, Rebecca Lamke, Eric Gednalske, Nicole Gednalske; and one great-grandson, Jaxson Lamke.

A private family service will be held. Inurnment at Black Hills National Cemetery will be held at a later date.

His online guestbook is available to sign at www.osheimschmidt.com.