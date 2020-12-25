RAPID CITY | Josephine B. Howard died Dec. 20, 2020, 23 days before her 107th birthday. She was born Jan. 12, 1914 in St. Paul MN, the second of five children of William and Bolcia (Szepanska) Brudzinski. She received her early schooling in St. Paul, graduating from St. Joseph's Hospital of Nursing, St. Paul.

In 1939 she married James R. Howard. After residing in St. Paul for five years, the couple, with two young sons (the first two of four) moved to Rapid City.

She was an active member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church serving in Altar Guild, the choir and E.C.W.

Community activities included teaching Red Cross Home Nursing in St. Paul and Rapid City during World War II, involvement in Hospice of the Black Hills, membership in Rapid City Regional Hospital Auxiliary, Red Cross Gray Ladies, Scouting and a Book Club. She took part in City Chorus, Rapid City Civic Orchestra and NineSingers, an ensemble active in the '50s and '60s. A favorite hobby was gardening, especially raising roses. For many years, she was office manager and nurse for Dr. Charles Gwinn.