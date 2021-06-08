Josephine "Josie" Roadifer

Josie was born March 25, 1933, the daughter of William and Lilly (Christiansen) Berry. She grew up on the Berry Family Ranch, spending her first grade year with her maternal grandmother in the Bell Tower area. She went on to attend high school in Ekalaka, MT, graduating in 1951. She graduated from Black Hills Teachers College with a teacher's certificate. She also spent some time studying veterinary medicine at Colorado State University.

On Sept. 15, 1958, Josephine married Floyd “Frank” Roadifer in Ekalaka. To this union five children were born: William “Bill”, Floyd Jr., Jo Ellen, Laura Mae, and Lee. They raised their family in the Camp Crook, Buffalo, SD area and Newell, SD before settling on the Berry Family Ranch in 1996. While in Newell she drove school bus for over 15 years. She was baptized into the Seventh-Day Adventist Church around 1966. Josephine was a member of the Diligent Doers Homemakers Club. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, reading and gardening. She cared for many animals throughout her life including horses, milk cows, cats, and poultry of all kinds.