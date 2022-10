PHILIP - Joy Elshere, age 92, of Philip, SD, died on Thursday, September 29, 2022 at Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital in Philip.

Visitation will be held 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Thursday, October 6, at Rush Funeral Home in Philip.

Funeral services will be held 9:30 a.m. Friday, October 7, at Hardingrove Evangelical Free Bible Church in Milesville with Pastor Gary Wahl officiating.

Interment will follow at the Milesville Cemetery.

Arrangements are with Rush Funeral Home of Philip.