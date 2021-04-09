 Skip to main content
Joyce A. Godfrey

BRANDON | Joyce A. Godfrey, 82, passed away on Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021 at Bethany Home in Brandon.

A Family Present Visitation/Celebration of Life will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, April 16, at Faith Lutheran Church, 17 Indiana St., in Rapid City, where lunch will be provided. Private Interment will be at Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis following the ceremony.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial may be directed to the Meals on Wheels senior program.

