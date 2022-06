BELLE FOURCHE - Joyce Aryline Voyles, 104, of Belle Fourche died June 1, 2022. Visitation will be Friday, June 10 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the United Methodist Church in Belle Fourche. Funeral services will be Saturday, June 11 at 10:00 a.m. at the church with interment following at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche. Kline Funeral Chapel of Belle Fourche.