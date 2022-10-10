RAPID CITY - Joyce Elaine Merritt George Swenumson, 92, of Rapid City passed away Sunday October 9, 2022.

A funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 12, 2022, with visitation one hour prior to the service, at Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home, with Chaplain Erin Erickson officiating. Burial will follow at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis.

Joyce was born on January 10, 1930, the fourth daughter of Hugh and Nellie (Graham) Merritt. She was born over the C&NW Train Depot at Agar, SD where her dad was an agent.

The family moved to Blunt, SD in 1938 where she continued school and graduated from Blunt High School in 1947. She then attended Black Hills State College at Spearfish, SD for one year.

On September 12, 1948, she married Glen R. George at Blunt. This union was blessed with three children: Richard, Roger, and Robin. They lived in South Dakota, Oklahoma, and Missouri.

On April 28, 1978, she married Delmar (Del) Swenumson and they lived in Chadron, NE for 13 years, Geneva, IL for one year, Tucson, AZ for five years and have lived in Rapid City since 1995. They were happily married for 42 years.

Joyce was an active member of Lord of Life Lutheran Church since 1995.

After Del retired, they traveled extensively including Alaska, Hawaii, the Panama Cannel, and the Eastern and Western Caribbean. They also made four trips to Europe covering many countries and saw many interesting areas on these guided tours.

Joyce is survived by her son, Roger (Bonnie) George of Ringwood, OK; daughter, Robin Thornton of St. Joseph, MO; two grandchildren: Breanne George and Roger Lee (Lacey) George, great-granddaughter Lucy, several nieces, and nephews.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, Delmar (Del); parents; son, Richard; sisters: Delores Merritt, Mildred Johnsrud, and Phyllis Fidler.