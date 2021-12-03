DES MOINES, IA | Joyce Houge, 83, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021 in her home. She was born April 15, 1938 to Charles and Catherine (Newton) Reed in Des Moines, IA.
Joyce graduated from Saydel High School in Des Moines, IA. Shortly after moving to Rapid City SD in 1959, she gave birth to her only child, Jerry. Shortly after that, she started working at Robbinsdale Lanes and found her passion in life, bowling. Joyce touched so many lives through her love of bowling by encouraging and teaching children of all ages to bowl. She was even inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame in 1985 and 1995. Most will remember her for her outgoing personality, her never ending sense of humor and for how much she loved her family. She also greatly enjoyed helping people and regularly donated to multiple causes, including the local law enforcement and fire department, and various children and animal charities.
Joyce is survived by her sister, Pat of Des Moines IA; 2 granddaughters, Lisa Houge-Boyd of Reno, NV and Catherine Taylor of Rapid City, SD; 7 great grandchildren; 1 great great granddaughter and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Catherine Reed; her son, Jerry Houge; and her siblings, Buddy, Johnny, Jimmy, Jerry, Norma Jean and Marilyn.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Joyce's name to the Boys or Girls Clubs.
Kirk Funeral Home is handling arrangements.