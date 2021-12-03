Joyce Houge

Joyce graduated from Saydel High School in Des Moines, IA. Shortly after moving to Rapid City SD in 1959, she gave birth to her only child, Jerry. Shortly after that, she started working at Robbinsdale Lanes and found her passion in life, bowling. Joyce touched so many lives through her love of bowling by encouraging and teaching children of all ages to bowl. She was even inducted into the Bowling Hall of Fame in 1985 and 1995. Most will remember her for her outgoing personality, her never ending sense of humor and for how much she loved her family. She also greatly enjoyed helping people and regularly donated to multiple causes, including the local law enforcement and fire department, and various children and animal charities.