WHITEWOOD | Joyce Kurtz, 83, died Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at Hospice House in Rapid City, South Dakota. Services will be held Monday, November 29, 2021, 10:00 a.m., at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Whitewood, SD, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis, SD.