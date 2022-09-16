RAPID CITY - Joyce L. Johnson, passed away Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at Clarkson Health Care Facility in Rapid City. She was 76.

Joyce was born April 22, 1946, in Radford, VA, the oldest child of John and Betty Holdaway. Joyce and her family moved to Salina, KS, where her father had served as a pilot in World War II. In the mid-1950's, Joyce and her family moved to Rapid City.

Joyce graduated from Rapid City High School in 1964 and attended the South Dakota School of Mines, where she met her husband, Gary N. Johnson. The two were married August 28, 1965, and moved to Cedar Rapids, IA, where they welcomed their son, Craig N. Johnson, into the world on October 17, 1967. Joyce, Gary and Craig lived in the Minneapolis area until 1970, when they returned to Rapid City.

Joyce had a lifelong passion for art, and created works in oil, acrylic, watercolor and other media. She taught painting and calligraphy in the Black Hills region for many years and organized and exhibited her work at the Country Fair art shows at the Rapid City Civic Center for over two decades. Joyce touched the lives of many people, preserving the memory of loved ones and special occasions through her portraits, and she became well-known for her floral works reminiscent of Georgia O'Keefe.

Joyce was active in many community organizations, including the Dakota Artist's Guild, the Rapid City Calligraphy Guild, the Northern Plains Watercolor Society, and the Evening Star Lions Club.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Gary; her son, Craig (Claudia); and granddaughters: Vanessa and Abigail of Castle Rock, Colorado; and her brother, John Holdaway II (Evelyn) of Rapid City. She is preceded in death by her parents.

Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at South Canyon Lutheran Church, 700 S 44th Street, Rapid City, with a burial at Nemo Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Please visit the online guestbook for Joyce at: www.OsheimSchmidt.com