RAPID CITY | Joyce Marie Norris, 94, of Rapid City, passed away at the Westhills Village nursing home on January 22, 2022.
Joyce was born in Buffalo County, SD on January 20, 1928 to Bernie and Clara (Abernathy) Gregg. Joyce grew up on the banks of the Missouri River on a ranch in what is known as the “Pocket” in the Big Bend area southeast of Pierre. She married Loren Norris in 1949 and a few years later they moved to Rapid City where she lived for over 65 years. They raised four children; Sharon (Tom) Zeller of Rapid City, Sandra Caplinn of Black Hawk, Larry Norris of Rapid City, and Sheryl (Steve Dell) Norris of Rapid City.
She is survived by her four children, four grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren.
Service will be held at Osheim-Schmidt Funeral Home on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at 1:00 pm.
A memorial will be established to the Terra Sancta Retreat Center.