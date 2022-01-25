Joyce Marie Norris

Joyce was born in Buffalo County, SD on January 20, 1928 to Bernie and Clara (Abernathy) Gregg. Joyce grew up on the banks of the Missouri River on a ranch in what is known as the “Pocket” in the Big Bend area southeast of Pierre. She married Loren Norris in 1949 and a few years later they moved to Rapid City where she lived for over 65 years. They raised four children; Sharon (Tom) Zeller of Rapid City, Sandra Caplinn of Black Hawk, Larry Norris of Rapid City, and Sheryl (Steve Dell) Norris of Rapid City.