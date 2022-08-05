SUNDANCE, WY - Joyce Maxine Hartl passed away in her sleep on August 3, 2022, surrounded by family at Weston County Manor.
Visitation will take place from 3:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. on August 7, 2022 at St Paul's Church in Sundance. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 a.m. August 8, 2022 at the Sundance Methodist Church followed by lunch and then laid to rest at 2:30 p.m. at Black Hills National Cemetery east of Sturgis, SD. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Weston County Manor gazebo and outdoor flower and bird seed funds. Manor funds may be sent Attn: Lisa Weir, 1124 Washington Avenue, Newcastle WY 82701.
