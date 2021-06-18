 Skip to main content
Joyce McClanahan

RAPID CITY | Joyce McClanahan, 76, died June 14. 2021 in Rapid City. She was born in June 1944 to Vera and Wilbur Brownson of Hot Springs. Joyce married Marc McClanahan in June 1967; they were married for nearly 54 years.

Joyce is survived by her husband, Marc; daughter, Melinda (Steve) Harbaugh and grandchild, Hadley; and son, John (Sue) and grandsons, Cash and Sawyer. She was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Larry and Roger.

Services will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, June 26, at Kirk Funeral Home, with visitation one hour prior. Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery in Hot Springs.

