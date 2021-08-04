RAPID CITY | Joyce Olson, 87, died Saturday, July 31, 2021 at Monument Health with loving family at her side.

She was born July 14, 1934, in Rapid City, to Reeford and Gladys (Roth) Charlton. Joyce graduated from Rapid City High School and remained close friends with many classmates until the time of her passing.

Joyce married Carl Olson on Oct. 5, 1952. Along with her family, Joyce owned and operated a successful dairy farm in Box Elder for many years. Although the dairy was very demanding of her time, she made it a priority to get her children to activities they enjoyed and to spend time with her friends.

Joyce served as Worthy Matron for Rapid City's Golden Links Chapter 14 and was later a Grand Officer of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was a member of the Daughters of the Nile. Joyce enjoyed traveling throughout the state to participate in these events.

Joyce bowled for Coca Cola on the Blue Monday League for many years. She loved cooking and baking, playing cards with her friends, giggling with her sisters, and spending time with her children and grandchildren.