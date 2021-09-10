Joyce Sutter

For many years Joyce's interest in education led her to be an active member of the Moorhead Parent Teacher Organization and to serve on the Moorhead School Board.

The family moved to Rapid City in 1989. Joyce worked at Regional Hospital for many years in various jobs and became a Registered Respiratory Therapist in 2006. Joyce retired in 2013.

Joyce's love of music never waned over the years. In retirement she continued to play her ukulele and, was a member of the Black Hills Ukulele Orchestra. She also enjoyed reviving Sutter's Mill and, with Byron, would travel to area craft fairs to sell their handcrafted products and visit with people who shared many of the same interests.

Throughout her life Joyce always put other people's needs above her own. She routinely sought opportunities to help others. In this regard she was very much her mother's daughter. Joyce had been a tutor for the Literacy Project, delivered meals for Meals on Wheels, volunteered with Feeding South Dakota, made sandwiches for the Hope Center, and helped feed those in need at the Sunday morning breakfast feeds in Roosevelt Park. Her concern for and generosity toward others will never be forgotten by the people whose lives she touched.