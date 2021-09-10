RAPID CITY | Joyce Sutter passed away on Aug. 22, 2021 after a brief illness at Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls.
Joyce Elaine Waltari was born on Jan. 17, 1947 to Jeanette and Charles Waltari in Great Falls, MT. Early on as a child she demonstrated a great affinity and talent for music. She played oboe in orchestras and concert bands during her school years in Great Falls. While in high school she was a member of the Montana Centennial Band and traveled extensively including trips to the Rose Bowl and New York. She was a member of the Fargo-Moorhead Symphony Orchestra while a student at Concordia College and also a member of the Concordia Concert Band.
While attending college she met her future husband, Byron. Their family grew to include two sons, John and Ben. Even though Joyce was busy being a mother, she had many hobbies and interests over the years. She enjoyed playing her baritone ukulele. She taught herself to play the flute. She enjoyed ice skating, having taken lessons for many years as a child, and appeared in many local figure skating productions. Being a "Montana girl" she also loved the outdoors. Hiking, camping, bicycle touring, swimming, and nordic skiing were among her favorite activities to share with her family.
Joyce loved to sew and taught her husband how to sew thus demonstrating what a truly patient person she was. They started making much of their own outdoor clothing and gear. With these skills in hand Joyce and Byron started a sewing repair business Sutter's Mill in 1977. For 12 years in Moorhead, MN they offered their sewing services to the community.
For many years Joyce's interest in education led her to be an active member of the Moorhead Parent Teacher Organization and to serve on the Moorhead School Board.
The family moved to Rapid City in 1989. Joyce worked at Regional Hospital for many years in various jobs and became a Registered Respiratory Therapist in 2006. Joyce retired in 2013.
Joyce's love of music never waned over the years. In retirement she continued to play her ukulele and, was a member of the Black Hills Ukulele Orchestra. She also enjoyed reviving Sutter's Mill and, with Byron, would travel to area craft fairs to sell their handcrafted products and visit with people who shared many of the same interests.
Throughout her life Joyce always put other people's needs above her own. She routinely sought opportunities to help others. In this regard she was very much her mother's daughter. Joyce had been a tutor for the Literacy Project, delivered meals for Meals on Wheels, volunteered with Feeding South Dakota, made sandwiches for the Hope Center, and helped feed those in need at the Sunday morning breakfast feeds in Roosevelt Park. Her concern for and generosity toward others will never be forgotten by the people whose lives she touched.
Joyce is survived by her husband of 55 years, Byron; her two sons, Ben and John; daughter-in-law, Alexandra; and three beloved grandchildren, William, Elizabeth, and Margaret. Joyce is also survived by brothers, Don (Mary) and Bill; sister, Deb; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents; and her sisters, Charlene (Dale Anderson) and Bonnie (Roy Caldwell).
Due to the ongoing pandemic there will not be an in-person memorial celebration of life at this time.
In lieu of flowers, Joyce's family would ask people to donate to their local Meals on Wheels in Joyce's memory.