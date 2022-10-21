PLANKINTON - Judith "Judy" Jira, 81, of Plankinton, SD departed her loving family on October 20, 2022 at home in Plankinton. Funeral Services will be 10:30 AM Monday, October 24, 2022 at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Plankinton, with burial to follow at Mizpah Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, October 23, from 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM at the St. Paul Lutheran Church with a prayer service at 7:00 PM. Memorials are preferred to St. Paul Lutheran Church of Plankinton, SD. Arrangements by Bittner Funeral Chapel.

Judy was born in Huron, SD on December 12, 1940 to Karle (Cy) and Mercedes Lyon. As a child she lived in Aberdeen and Mobridge as well as Sioux Falls and Mitchell.

Judy graduated from Mitchell High School in 1958. She started her first job as a teller at Mitchell National Bank. In 1959, Judy met Marv Jira and their first date Marv arrived in his baseball uniform and took her to a baseball game in Plankinton. They were united in marriage on June 3, 1961 in Mitchell. They lived in Mt. Vernon and in 1962 they moved to Amboy, MN where she continued her work as a teller until moving to Platte, SD in 1964. In 1968, they moved to Mitchell, SD where she and Marv helped manage the K&L Motel until 1970 when Marv took a teaching and coaching position in Plankinton. After moving to Plankinton in 1971, Judy began working at the Plankinton elevator where she worked for several years while raising a family, supporting Marv's teaching and coaching and being very active within the community.

Judy and Marv were blessed with four children and eight grandchildren. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother who was always there when we needed her. She was a huge support to Marv through all his endeavors including coaching, tack shop and pheasant hunting. She found great pleasure in watching her children and grandchildren grow and attending their activities. She was an avid supporter of 4-H and High School rodeo for her kids and grandkids and never missed a time or score. And you’d often find her with a Pepsi and a crossword puzzle.

Many would describe her as a class act as she was always dressed to perfection wherever she went or whatever the occasion and she loved to dance. She did local modeling for many years and won the Miss Corn Palace beauty pageant in 1960. She was also a talented seamstress and made her families clothes for many years and even her daughter Jody's wedding dress.

She also had many friends and was a well-loved member of the Plankinton community. Judy volunteered much of her time including playing an instrumental part in guiding the community after the tragic school explosion in 2000. As a result, she and Marv were recently inducted into the PHS Wall of Fame for their continued support of Plankinton High School and the community.

Judy was a member of Beta Sigma Phi for over 50 years and held various positions including secretary. She was a devoted Christian and an active member of St. Paul Lutheran Church teaching Sunday School for many years while her kids were young, made numerous banners over the years that hang in the church, and was also church secretary.

She is survived by her husband Marv; and their children: Jay (Cheryl) Jira, Hartford, SD, Jody (Dave) Marone, Pukwana, SD, Jackie (Darren) Paulsen, Rapid City, SD, and Jamie (Tom) O'Brien, Winter Springs, FL; and eight grandchildren: Jacey Jira (Wade Schoenfelder), Zane Jira, Rich Marone (Jayden Leiseth), Megan Marone, Dawson Paulsen (Katherine Garrett), Dreyson Paulsen, Kylie O’Brien and Patrick O'Brien; her brother, Tom Lyon; and nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; father-in-law, John Jira; mother-in-law, Bessie Van Essen; mother-in-law, Rose Mary Jira; sister-in-law, Margie Crowe; brother-in-law, Sam Crowe; and sister-in-law, Janell Lyon.