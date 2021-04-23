Judith M. Olsen

RAPID CITY | Judith Mae Olsen left this earth on April 18, 2021 at Monument Health Home Plus Hospice House in Rapid City. She was born April 3, 1940 in Emmetsburg, Iowa to Ross and Mae Johnson. She was the oldest of four siblings. Judy graduated high school in Sioux Falls and attended college at South Dakota State University. She fell in love with her husband Scott Olsen and was married on Oct. 20, 1962. Scott and Judy have three wonderful children together.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents; two siblings, John and Paul Johnson; and one son, Christopher Olsen. She is survived by her husband, Scott Olsen; son, Craig and Dana Olsen and their children Cian and Liv Olsen; daughter, Erin and Corey Pilot and their children Nixon and Rhys Pilot; along with her sister, Pam and Roger Robinson.

Judy was a fun loving, caring soul that could light up the room, she was loved and cherished by so many and will be deeply missed by all.

Judy's' Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, April 26, at Calvary Lutheran Church.

Her burial will be at Black Hills National Cemetery - attended by immediate family

Donations can be made on her behalf to najashriners.com

Arrangements by Osheim & Schmidt Funeral Home.