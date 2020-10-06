Judith O'Brien

Judith J. O'Brien

WAUCONDA, Ill. | Judith Joy (Townsend) O'Brien, 80, passed away on Sept. 28, 2020.

She was born Sept. 8, 1940, in Lincoln, NE, to Reverend Robert and Helen (Kounovsky) Townsend. As a child, her father served Methodist student pastorates in Nebraska, Colorado and Illinois while attending seminary. Following his graduation, the family moved back to Nebraska where her father served Methodist churches in Chadron and Sidney.

Judith graduated from Sidney High School as Salutatorian in 1958, Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1963 and a Masters in Religion from Garrett School of Theology, Northwestern University, Evanston, IL, in 1966.

She and William James O'Brien were married Oct. 24, 1968 and welcomed daughter Clare Elizabeth. They lived many happy years primarily on the Palos Verdes Peninsula of California.

Judith was a 61-year member of the P.E.O. Sisterhood.

She is predeceased by her parents and in-laws Willie and Tina O'Brien. Survived by her beloved Bill, daughter Clare Barton and son-in-law Ken, granddaughters Elizabeth and Charlotte, sister Rosemary (Townsend) Nicholson, and brother Lewis Townsend.

Her urn will be placed in Estes Park, CO, in sight of her treasured Rocky Mountains.