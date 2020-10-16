 Skip to main content
Judith R. Gaalswyk

RAPID CITY | Judith Ruth "Judy" Gaalswyk, 71, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2020 at Clarkson Health Care.

Judy was born July 1, 1949 in Santa Monica, CA, to Arie and Corolyn Gaalswyk. She had a long and distinguished career with the U.S. Public Health System in the Indian Health Service, where she was a community health nurse, a nurse educator, and an administrator. Judy was a graduate of Augustana College in Sioux Falls and the University of Washington.

Services will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 19 at Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Interment will be in Sioux Falls.

You can view her full obituary and watch her recorded service at osheimschmidt.com.

