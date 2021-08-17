Judith Rademacher

Judy was married to Edgar for 55 years, he was the love of her life, until he passed away on Jan. 28, 2016. As a member of the Air Force, Edgar took Judy and their children on adventures around the world and the United States. After retiring from the military in 1976 and moving to Biloxi, Mississippi, they started their own business of custom cabinetry, antique restoration and contracting for 17 years. They built a dream home by hand on the Back Bay of Biloxi, where they sat and watched the sunsets in the gazebo by the water. Judy and Edgar decided to travel across the United States and to Alaska in their fifth wheel for 17 years. They served in Laborers for Christ building Lutheran Church additions and schools, in Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Indiana. Their last project was restoring Christ Lutheran Church in Chalmette, LA, after Hurricane Katrina.