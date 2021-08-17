Judith Rademacher

HERMOSA | Judith Ann "Judy" Rademacher passed peacefully on Aug. 14, 2021, in her sleep at home in Hermosa after a long illness.
Judy was born May 18, 1943 in Indianola, Indiana to Foster and Naomi Daisy (Archer) Spesard. She graduated from Jamaica High School in Jamaica Township, Illinois in 1961. She met Edgar Rademacher at a dance in Indiana and two months later, they married in Danville, Illinois on Sept. 21, 1961.
She is survived by her son, Kevin (Susan); daughters, Kimberly (Devrin) Heuer and Kristine (Chris) Wetzel; six grandchildren: Jonathan (Elsa) Pondish, Katelynn (Cody) Imberi, Laura Pondish, Tony Barnett (Kaylen Smith), Julie (Brandon) May, and Lina Rademacher; three great-grandchildren: Kaden Imberi, Cooper Imberi and Oakleigh Barnett; a sister, Wilma (Ken) Lewis; and a brother, Wilbur (Marjorie) Spesard. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, and brothers, Robert Spesard and Lawrence Dean Spesard.
Judy was married to Edgar for 55 years, he was the love of her life, until he passed away on Jan. 28, 2016. As a member of the Air Force, Edgar took Judy and their children on adventures around the world and the United States. After retiring from the military in 1976 and moving to Biloxi, Mississippi, they started their own business of custom cabinetry, antique restoration and contracting for 17 years. They built a dream home by hand on the Back Bay of Biloxi, where they sat and watched the sunsets in the gazebo by the water. Judy and Edgar decided to travel across the United States and to Alaska in their fifth wheel for 17 years. They served in Laborers for Christ building Lutheran Church additions and schools, in Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Indiana. Their last project was restoring Christ Lutheran Church in Chalmette, LA, after Hurricane Katrina.
After touring America, they built a house in Rapid City. After her and Edgar's health failed, she moved in with Kimberly and her family in Hermosa for the last eight years of her life.
Besides being a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and a Lutheran, Judy enjoyed volunteering for Red Cross, cooking, baking, gardening, reading and traveling.
A Celebration of Life is set for 10 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 23, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Hermosa.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be given to Lutheran World Relief (lwr.org).
