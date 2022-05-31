Judy Byrum

Judy worked in the laundry mat and gaming industry for many years. She met many friends during this time and was loved by so many. She was on several bowling leagues for many years. Shopping was one of her favorite hobbies, from garage sales to her favorite store BIG LOTS!! She always looked forward to taking her grandchildren to the movies, traveling with her best friend to Colorado, fishing, or having her family and friends come to stay for the events that happened in the Black Hills. Judy's house was a vacation home to many. She will be greatly missed by all.