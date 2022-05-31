STURGIS - Judy Byrum, 73, of Sturgis, South Dakota, passed away the evening of May 27, 2022. She passed peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones.
Judy was born in Deadwood, SD, on May 18,1949, to Marjorie Pendo and Raymond Bailey.
Judy worked in the laundry mat and gaming industry for many years. She met many friends during this time and was loved by so many. She was on several bowling leagues for many years. Shopping was one of her favorite hobbies, from garage sales to her favorite store BIG LOTS!! She always looked forward to taking her grandchildren to the movies, traveling with her best friend to Colorado, fishing, or having her family and friends come to stay for the events that happened in the Black Hills. Judy's house was a vacation home to many. She will be greatly missed by all.
She is survived by her four children, Londell (Tosha) White of Florence, CO, Julayne Brown of Haxtun, CO, Joelle (Danny) Arguello of Sterling, CO, and adopted daughter JoeLean Tatro (John Kusick) of Sturgis, SD; sister, Cheri Mayeda of Gilcrest, CO, and half-sister, Julie Campbell of Portland, TN; 14 grandchildren and 15 great grandchildren, multiple nieces and nephews, and many friends.
Funeral services for Judy will be held on Wednesday June 1, 2022, at 3:30pm at Kinkade Funeral Chapel, Sturgis, SD.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.kinkadefunerals.com.