Judy Pease-DeLong

DEADWOOD | Judy Lynn Pease-DeLong, 58, passed away Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

Judy would always be described as a determined, deeply caring, giving, feisty survivor, who “did it my way”. She would give you her last dime and love you always.

She was raised on a farm near Chamberlain and became an animal lover from then on. She was especially fond of cats. Judy attended country school with a class of three and transitioned to Stevens High School in Rapid City, as a freshman. Not an easy transition, but she made lifelong friends who treasure their “Judy stories”.

After living in Ohio and Georgia, she moved back to South Dakota and met the love of her life, Jack DeLong. They married on Sept. 21, 1996 in a beautiful backyard ceremony in Deadwood. They both loved Deadwood history and living in their historical home there.

Judy enjoyed a special relationship with each of her nieces and nephews. They each knew that she loved them, just for who they were. Her cats, Belle and Zeke, were loved and spoiled beyond measure.

She is survived by her sister, Lori Hall and family, Caysee Hall (Ainsley and Kynzi) and Tyler Hall; and her brother, Dan Pease (Cheryl Reed) and family, Royce, Cameron, Matthew (Haley) and Megan Pease.