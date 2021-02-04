Julia K. Kleinschmit

BOX ELDER | Julia Katherine Kleinschmit, 82, died Feb. 2, 2021.

Julia was born on Nov. 2, 1928 to Nicholas Palmier and Erna R. (Huether) Palmier-Schmidt in Kyle.

She is survived by her sons, Michael (Diana) Stanley and Terry Feist; daughters, Rose Stanley and Kathy Davis; and numerous grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; two husbands, Walter Stanley and Lee Feist; two sisters, Beverly and Delores; son, Alan Feist; and daughter, Janet (Stanley) Burdette.

