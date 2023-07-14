DE SMET - Julie Baszler, age 69, of De Smet, SD, passed away at her home on Monday, July 10, 2023, in De Smet, SD.

Funeral Services took place at 10:00 AM on Friday, July 14, 2023, at American Lutheran Church in De Smet, SD. Pastors Jim Millman, Nate Bendorf, and Mike Kampa officiated. Music was provided by Marie Rusche as organist with Tristin Gruenhagen and Rhona Albrecht and daughters as vocalists. Active pallbearers were Mike Burgers, Kim Burgers, Mark Burgers, Shon Asleson, Chris Batchelor, Derik Knock, Matt Sutton, and Dan Wilkinson with honorary pallbearers being Julie's grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A recording of the service is available via the Crawford-Osthus website.

Burial at De Smet Cemetery.

Visitation was held from 4:00-8:00 PM on Thursday, July 13, 2023, at American Lutheran Church in De Smet, SD.

The family requests memorials in Julie's memory be made to the American Lutheran Church, De Smet Education Foundation, or Garden of Remembrance.

On May 7, 1954, Julie Marie Palmer was born to Paul and Ethel (Klapperich) Palmer in Miller, SD. She attended the Banner Country School in Hyde County, before graduating from Faulkton High School in 1972. Julie went on to pursue a major in Biology and minors in psychology and music at Concordia College where she graduated with her Bachelor's degree in 1976. In October of 1975, James "Jim" Baszler and Julie Palmer were united in marriage at the American Lutheran Church in De Smet, SD. The couple would raise five children together and develop their lives in De Smet, SD.

Julie began her own piano lessons at the age of four which she continued throughout college. Julie sang with the group Living Water while in college. Following college, Julie led New Dawn, a traveling high school singing group, for seven years. Julie's father is the one who encouraged her to learn the church organ, and he loved listening to her play. Although he passed away when she was only nine, Julie began in fifth grade and continued as an organist at church until her passing. She would go on to teach piano lessons for almost 50 years to hundreds of students, many of whom saw her as much more than just a piano teacher. She organized hundreds of piano recitals as well as performed in several community theaters and musicals. Julie always demonstrated to her family, friends, and community the power of a miracle and the importance of a steadfast faith in Jesus.

Julie is survived by four children: Jason (Angie) Baszler of St. Cloud, MN, Jared (Ashley) Baszler of Brookings, SD, Sheree (Dana) Coats of Rapid City, SD, and James "Skip" (Margaret) Baszler of Sioux Falls, SD; daughter-in-law, Rita (Jimmy) Lanners of Huron, SD; twelve grandchildren: Ella, Brooks, and Harris Baszler of St. Cloud, MN, Jack and Logan Baszler of Brookings, SD, Mindy (Jeff) Worden of Rosemount, MN, Megan (Joshua) Valder of Rapid City, SD, Alexandra Coats of Glendale, AZ, Shayna Baszler of Florida, Eileen (Joshua) Knouse of Scottsbluff, NE, Courtney (Paddy Devlin) Baszler of Marshall, MN, and Cassidy Baszler of Huron, SD; seven great-grandchildren: Brayton and Addison Worden, Isabella and Jackson Valder, and Aleaya, Jaelyn, and Kaelee Knouse; five siblings: Randy (Jeanette) Palmer, Cheryl Walsh, Richard (Mary) Palmer, John Hagen, and Mary (Lannie) Mielke; bonus parents, Tom and Marjean Rogers; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, "the coffee girls", friends, and students.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Baszler; son, Thomas Baszler; parents, Paul Palmer and Ethel (Klapperich) Palmer Hagen; and special aunts, Lavonne Frank and Arlie Klym.

