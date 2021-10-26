 Skip to main content
Julie Diane Clary

RAPID CITY | Julie Diane Clary passed away suddenly from a massive cardiac event on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021. Julie devoted her life to caring for others as a Mom and Grandma. Through her work in the schools, with people living with disabilities, and the elderly, she touched too many lives to count.

She did not want a funeral, but she did want everyone who loves and misses her to get together to share funny stories and happy memories. Julie Clary's Celebration of Life will be from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, at Camp Rimrock (23125 Thunderhead Falls Road, Rapid City, SD 57702).

