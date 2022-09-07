RAPID CITY - On Monday, September 5th, Julie Schmitz Jensen died at her home. Among being a loving mother, grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt, she was also a beloved friend and advocate for Rapid City and the Black Hills.

Julie was born November 30th, 1956 in Lynch, NE to Kenneth and Leona Schmitz. She grew up in Bonesteel, SD with brothers Tim and TJ and sister Roxie. After graduating high school, she moved to Pierre, SD to intern for then Governor Dick Kneip. While in Pierre she was chosen to become National Honey Queen which took her around the world, launching a career that spanned 40 years in the tourism industry.

She then moved to Sioux Falls where she was the assistant director of the Sioux Falls Convention and Visitors Bureau. She then moved to Rapid City to become the Executive Director of the Rapid City Convention and Visitors Bureau.

After moving to Rapid City, she married Gary Jensen, with whom she had three children: Samuel (Taylor), Benjamin (Jennifer) and Abigail (Maxwell). As her kids grew up, she made the selfless decision to step back from her professional career and focus on her family. While her kids were growing up, she shuttled them around to every sport, musical and social activity they could come up with. "Mama Jules" was also a big part of her kids' friends lives as they went through their childhood and into their adult years.

After Julie's kids went off to college, she returned to work as the President/CEO of Visit Rapid City, where she continued promoting the beautiful Black Hills.

Julie had a special gift for creating and maintaining friendships that spanned decades. Some of her dearest friends in her twenties remain close today.

She is survived by her mother, sister, her children and six grandchildren all of whom she loved dearly. She is preceded in death by her father and brothers.

Julie will be deeply missed by those who knew her passion for her family, friends, and the Black Hills.

A family vigil service will be on Friday, September 9, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church, 4500 Jackson Blvd., Rapid City. An open celebration of her life will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the Canyon Lake Chophouse. Mass will be on Saturday, September 10 at 10:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament Church. Interment will be at the Nemo Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family asks memorial donations made to one of the many local charities she worked with through the years, such as CASA, WAVI or Feeding South Dakota.

Please visit the online guestbook for Julie at www.OsheimSchmidt.com