ONIDA | Julie Sutton, 85, died July 21, 2021.
Julie was born March 24, 1936, in Huron, the only child of George Wayne Nelson and Sady May (Bingaman) Nelson. She grew up in various locations around the United States including San Francisco, where Sady and Julie lived while Wayne was serving in the Navy during WWII. They then returned to South Dakota to farm and ranch with Wayne's family.
Julie married her high school sweetheart, Jim Sutton, June 4, 1953. Their first daughter, Teri, was born in Brookings, while Jim was attending South Dakota State University there. After a short service in the ROTC stationed at Fort Sill, OK, they returned for Jim's tryouts with the Minneapolis Lakers. After a tough decision to stay and play basketball or go to the NFR, they returned to Sully County to be near family and friends.
Two more children, Steve and Tanya, were born while living on the ranch. In 1969, they moved to Onida on the Nelson farm, where they still reside.
Their lives have been busy with raising a family, rodeos, American Quarter Horse Association and ranching. She loved all those she met along the way. Lifelong friendships were made with rodeo committees, announcers, queens, cowboys, and some basketball referees.
Organization and attention to detail in everything she did was a quality everyone knew and respected. She was a fierce and intense competitor and was dedicated to everything she did. But Jim has always said, "She never had an enemy." The little things mattered most to her. Birthday and anniversary cards were never forgotten. She attended her grandkids' and great grandkids' activities no matter if it was 100 degrees or 20 below. She was as tough as they come.
Always well dressed and classy, Julie touched and affected everyone she has ever known. Her sense of humor was on full display, even in her final days. She helped plan her own funeral which helped us all knowing she was going to a better place.
She was a member of many organizations and committees and especially proud of the Onida Presbyterian Church. Her green salad bowl was always at church events and parties.
Julie was preceded in death by her parents, Jim's parents and daughter Teri. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Jim; son, Steve (Kim) Sutton; daughter, Tanya (Todd) Yackley; grandchildren: Amy (Steven) Muller, Blake (Kayla) Yackley, Brent Sutton, Sasha (Brandon) Yackley Bertsche, Brice (Alyssa) Sutton, Wayne Yackley; and great-grandchildren: Shaden Muller, Shally Muller, Jett Yackley, Nathan Nelson, Lakyn Yackley, Tracen Yackley, Briggston Bertsche, Bevin Bertsche, Ruby Sutton, Stella Sutton, and Vera Jo Yackley.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. CDT on Monday, July 26, at the Sully Buttes Gymnasium. Interment will be at the Onida Cemetery. Julie's service will be broadcast at www.feigumfh.com.
Memorial Contributions will help fund scholarships established in Julie's name.
Condolences may be conveyed to the family at www.feigumfh.com.