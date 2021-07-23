ONIDA | Julie Sutton, 85, died July 21, 2021.

Julie was born March 24, 1936, in Huron, the only child of George Wayne Nelson and Sady May (Bingaman) Nelson. She grew up in various locations around the United States including San Francisco, where Sady and Julie lived while Wayne was serving in the Navy during WWII. They then returned to South Dakota to farm and ranch with Wayne's family.

Julie married her high school sweetheart, Jim Sutton, June 4, 1953. Their first daughter, Teri, was born in Brookings, while Jim was attending South Dakota State University there. After a short service in the ROTC stationed at Fort Sill, OK, they returned for Jim's tryouts with the Minneapolis Lakers. After a tough decision to stay and play basketball or go to the NFR, they returned to Sully County to be near family and friends.

Two more children, Steve and Tanya, were born while living on the ranch. In 1969, they moved to Onida on the Nelson farm, where they still reside.

Their lives have been busy with raising a family, rodeos, American Quarter Horse Association and ranching. She loved all those she met along the way. Lifelong friendships were made with rodeo committees, announcers, queens, cowboys, and some basketball referees.