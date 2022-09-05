COTTAGE GROVE, MN - Julie Zoe Muffat (nee Hunter), age 70, of Cottage Grove, MN, formerly of Rapid City, SD, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. She was a graduate of Rapid City Central High School and received her bachelor's from Black Hills State College in 1973. Julie was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, volunteer, thoughtful friend, creative crafter, voracious reader, and backyard bird enthusiast.

Preceded in death by her parents, Philip and Nora Hunter.

Survived by her devoted husband of 49 years, Jeffry "Jeff"; daughters: Tamara "Tami" (Matthew) Steele, and Danielle "Dani" (James) Voigt; grandchildren: Max and Zane Steele, Lorelai, Harrison, and Georgia Voigt; brother, Philip Hunter; sisters: Joyce Forrette and Marlee Martin; many nieces, nephews, extended family, and friends.

A Celebration of Life 11:30 AM with visitation beginning at 10:30 AM, Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Kok Funeral Home, 7676 80th St. S., Cottage Grove, MN 55016. Memorials preferred to the National Scleroderma Foundation (scleroderma.org) or your local library. Arrangements with Kok Funeral Home 651-459-2483 www.kokfuneral.com